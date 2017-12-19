Massachusetts hashes out retail marijuana use plans

Retail News

Massachusetts voters approved the legal recreational use of marijuana in the state last November and entrepreneurs in the state couldn’t be more stoked. But to coin a phrase, no one knew how complicated retail marijuana sales could be. The Cannabis Control Commission has worked out most of the particulars, however, for the introduction of pot products next year in stores, cafés, for home delivery, etc. And yet much is left to be decided. For example, should consumer be allowed to smoke marijuana in a cannabis bar or only consume edible products?