Malls compete to attract kids

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Frisco and Plano are among the fastest growing cities in the U.S. The two north Texas communities also have a large percentage of kids – 33 percent and 27 percent respectively – and local malls are adding attractions intended to bring more children into their facilities. Stonebriar Centre in Frisco is one of the first malls in the U.S. to include KidZania, an 80,000-square-foot indoor theme park, while the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano is looking to add a Crayola Experience indoor amusement center.