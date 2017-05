Retail News

Detroit Free Press

Macy’s Backstage, the department store chain’s outlet concept, will open its first location in Michigan on June 17. The outlet will be operated inside an existing Macy’s store at the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn. Backstage, which debuted in 2015, is Macy’s answer to off-price retailers such as Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.