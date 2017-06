Retail News

Investor's Business Daily

Macy’s triggered a sell-off in department store stocks, after warning Tuesday that gross margins would be worse than forecast in February. CFO Karen Hoguet said full-year gross margin was on pace to come in 60 to 80 basis points lower than margins last year. Macy’s stock dropped 8%, while Kohl’s, JC Penney, Nordstrom, and Sears were all down as well.