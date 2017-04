Retail News

Cincinnati Business Courier

Jeff Gennette, Macy’s new CEO, and the man he replaced, Terry Lundgren, saw their compensation packages increase even as the company’s sales declined for two straight years. Mr. Gennette earned total compensation of $3.9 million in 2016, up from 3.7 percent in 2015. Mr. Lundrgen’s compensation grew from $11.7 million in 2015 to $12.2 million last year.