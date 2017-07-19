Lululemon sues Under Armour over sports bra design

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Lululemon Athletics alleges that Under Armour illegally copied the design of its $52 Energy Bra, which comes with four straps that criss-cross in the back. Under Armour, according to the suit, has infringed on Lululemon’s patents and trademark with four sports bras it sells at price points between $29.99 and $39.99. The sale of these products, Lululemon maintains, has “caused and will continue to cause irreparable damage” to its business.