Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Weekly earnings for workers at the bottom of the pay scale in the U.S. rose 3.4 percent in the second quarter, according to an analysis of Labor Department data. The median rise in earnings per worker improved 3.2 percent during the period. Increases in wages among low-income earners comes at the same time as the nation’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.9 percent earlier in the year.