Louisiana notifies online shoppers of taxes due on purchases

Louisiana notifies online shoppers of taxes due on purchasesWGNO ABC News 01/16/2018
The Louisiana Department of Revenue will deliver notices by the end of this month to online shoppers in that state who made purchases from retailers that failed to collect state sales tax. Consumers will be instructed on how to report and pay the taxes owed. The notice will include an itemized list of all purchases made in 2017 along with an explanation of whether or not the retailer is exempt from sales or use taxes.