LG raising prices on washers following Trump’s tariff

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

LG Electronics has notified U.S. retailers that the company will increase the price of washing machines and dryers by some $50 following the Trump administration’s decision to impose a tariff on imports of the appliances. The tariff levied will be 20 percent on the first 1.2 million units imported to the U.S. with the percentage rising to 50 percent on those above the number. Also taxed at 50 percent will be imported parts for the machines.