Neiman Marcus is worth less today than what its current owners paid for the company in 2013. That purchase by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ares Management raised Neiman Marcus’ debt to $4.6 billion. The previous owners of the company, TPG and Warburg Pincus, had also bought the company with leveraged debt, which stood at $2.7 billion when Neiman Marcus was sold in 2013.