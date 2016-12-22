Leaders at Oracle, IBM, Apple set their positions relative to the Trump administration

Retail News

Business Insider

Apple’s Tim Cook met with president-elect Trump last week, making it clear in a note to his employees that he felt it was better to be involved with the new administration than not. And yet Mr. Cook is apparently keeping some distance in contrast to Oracle’s CEO, Safra Catz, who is joining Trump’s transition team, a decision that prompted an Oracle employee, George Polisner, to publicly quit the company with a protest statement on LinkedIn. Many in the tech community have expressed concern that they will be forced to help the government with projects they are morally opposed to, such as creating a “Muslim registry.” At IBM, a group of workers, over 100 strong, has signed a petition asking that their CEO, Ginni Rometty, “respect our right to refuse participation in any U.S. contracts that violate constitutional and civil liberties,” according to the NY Times.