Lawsuit claims McD’s charges more for ‘value meal’ than individual items

Retail News

Business Insider

James Gertie has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Chicago-area franchisee and the McDonald’s chain, contending that the restaurant is charging 41 cents more for a bundled “Extra Value Meal” of two cheeseburgers, fries and a soft drink than what it would cost to purchase those items individually. While the chain notes that prices vary among franchisees, an informal survey by Business Insider found a similar discrepancy in at least one other location in NYC.