Retail News

The Columbus Dispatch

About 30 employees at Justice and a similar number at Lane Bryant are being laid off as a result of a corporate restructuring. Ascena, the parent company of the two chains, is reassigned or relocating about 180 employees while laying off 165 others. The company owns Ann Taylor, Catherines, Dressbarn, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Maurices, in addition to Justice and Lane Bryant.