Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

L.L. Bean has opened its first Wisconsin store in the Milwaukee area at The Corners by Brookfield retail and residential complex. The store, which had its soft opening on June 19, will hold its official grand opening today. L.L. Bean currently operates 32 full-line stores and 10 outlets outside of its home state of Maine. Its growth plan calls for it to open about five new stores a year.