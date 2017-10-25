Kroger makes changes in executive ranks

Retail News

Cincinnati Business Courier

Kroger has named Mike Donnelly, its executive vice president of merchandising, as chief operating officer beginning on Nov. 1. He replaces Fred Morganthall, a 31-year veteran of Kroger and Harris Teeter. The grocer has also expanded the roles of CFO Mike Scholtman and CIO Chris Hjelm as part of its Restock Kroger initiative focused on increasing the company’s profits and adapting its business to the way people buy food today.