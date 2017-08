Retail News

Bloomberg/The Denver Post

Kit Kat candy bars have been available in more than 300 flavors in Japan including custard pudding, ginger, green tea, sake, wasabi, etc. The result is that the Asian nation has become a draw for people looking for unusual varieties of the candy bar they can’t purchase in their home countries. The demand has grown so high that Nestle is building its first Kit Kat plant in Japan in 26 years.