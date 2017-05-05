Retail News

KFC casts Colonel Sanders as a romance novel hero

CNN Money 05/04/2017

KFC has published a romance novel – “Tender Wings of Desire” – that tells the story of Harland Sanders, “a handsome sailor with a mysterious past,” and the “rebellious Lady Madeline Parker” who falls for him. The novel, which is set in Victorian England, is 96 pages long and is available for free in e-book format on Amazon.com. KFC published the novel in time for Mother’s Day, the single best sales day of the year for the chicken chain.

