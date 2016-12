Retail News

Fabletics press release

Riding the athleisure popularity wave, Fabletics, the activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, will add 12 new retail locations to its existing 18 in 2017. “Leveraging the brand’s proprietary digital platform and 1 million member base, Fabletics retail locations continue to be strategically selected based on deep customer insights and enhanced market data,” stated the company in a release.