Judge backs Simon to compel Starbucks to keep 77 Teavana stores open

Retail News
Judge backs Simon to compel Starbucks to keep 77 Teavana stores openFortune 12/04/2017
An Indiana judge yesterday ruled in favor of Simon Property Group in its dispute with Starbucks, which had announced the closing of all 379 of its Teavana stores, 77 of which are located in the firm’s malls. The judge said Starbucks must honor the leases signed with Simon, a ruling that some believe could set a precedent affecting other retail chains that need to shut down poorly performing locations.