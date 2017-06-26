Jet.com and Walmart work through cultural differences

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

There are typically a number of differences between the cultures of startups such as Jet.com and large corporate organizations such as Walmart. The two parties had to work through those, including Jet’s weekly on-site happy hour. With drinking on work premises strictly forbidden by Walmart, the two came up with a compromise: the parent company pays the tab for Jet employees to get together offsite at the end of the workday on Friday.