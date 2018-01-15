Jeff Bezos is finding Washington politics unavoidable

Retail News

NY Times

The world’s richest man has not exactly avoided the public spotlight over the years as he built Amazon, but he has to a large degree steered clear of politics. Increasingly, however, Jeff Bezos has found it necessary to take a public stance on political issues that he feels affect his business and the value Amazon brings to its customers. Mostly perhaps to support his role as owner of The Washington Post, Mr. Bezos is currently renovating a $23 million home in Washington, D.C. as a place “to host salon-style dinners … for the city’s movers and shakers from both parties,” according to the NY Times.