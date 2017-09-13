J. Press brings preppy clothes back to Manhattan

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

J. Press, the preppy clothing retailer founded in 1902, is opening a store in the same Midtown Manhattan building as the Yale Club. The retailer, which closed its previous store in the city back in 2014, expects to generate 25 percent of its total U.S. sales from the new location. J. Press also expects to generate about 30 percent of its total revenues online. The retailer’s Japanese parent company, Onward USA, expects online to eventually account for 50 percent of J. Press’ revenues.