J.Crew’s Drexler paints gloomy retail picture

Retail News

CNBC

Mickey Drexler, former CEO and current chairman of J.Crew, said the last few years “have not been fun” for his company and many other retailers. Mr. Drexler told an audience at the New York Times’ DealBook conference that he doesn’t understand why Walmart didn’t make a run at his company rather than acquiring Bonobos. He also said that J.Crew had reached out to Amazon.com to gauge interest in a partnership between the two companies, but nothing came of it.