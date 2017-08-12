Retail News

J.Crew shuttering its popular Soho, NYC store

Business Insider 12/08/2017

While the high rents in New York’s Soho neighborhood have driven out a number of big brand retailers lately — and even though J.Crew previously announced that it will close up to 50 stores due to waning foot traffic — the news that the retailer will shutter its women’s store on Prince Street will undoubtedly disappoint a lot of locals and tourists. That said, J.Crew will continue to operate 13 stores in NYC, six of which will remain in Manhattan.

