J.C. Penney will sponsor a design challenge during seasons 16 and 17 of Project Runway as well as season seven of “Project Runway All Stars.” The winning designs will be featured in select Penney stores as well as on jcpenney.com. Each season’s winner will also be given the opportunity to collaborate with Penney on merchandise that is part of the department store’s Project Runway Collection.