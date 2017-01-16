Investors wonder ‘where the bottom is’ for retail stores

Retail News

The Motley Fool

In light of the announced store closings by The Limited, Sears, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and others, investors are unsure about not only the future prospects of once steadfast retail chains, but of the malls that rely on them as anchors and draws. While The Motley Fool doesn’t see malls dying any time soon, “the mall in 2018 might look very different than one right now,” according to columnist Daniel B. Kline.