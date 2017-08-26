Investors show confidence that Abercrombie’s comeback is real

Retail News

Fortune

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock spiked 17 percent yesterday on news that the company beat Wall Street sales expectations. The company’s Hollister division did best — comparable sales (which excludes newly closed or opened stores) rose 5 percent in the latest quarter. Abercrombie chain sales fell 1 percent. Analysts had predicted a 2 percent drop. The company credits the improvements to a return to basics and customer experience upgrades, such as its redesigned fitting rooms.