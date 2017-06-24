Investors are straining to see bright spots in retail stocks

Retail News
Investors are straining to see bright spots in retail stocksCNBC 06/23/2017
As consumers continue their migration from brick and mortar to online stores, analysts are painting their outlook of retail stocks with a decidedly gloomy palette. Even Jim Lebenthal, partner at HPM partners, who is portrayed as being bullish on those retailers that target Millennials, points out the fickle nature of that nebulous group and the difficulties in pinning down a strategy that doesn’t lean heavily on greater online initiatives.