Intel say IoT will give stores online-like intelligence

Physical store retailers are looking at a range of shopper analytics technologies to help gather the type of behavioral information on customers that inform online retailers’ efforts. Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich apparently believes the incorporation of Internet of Things tech into stores will be a strong asset in that mission. “At Intel, we believe that increasingly retailers will be separated by those who have data and use it to grow and optimize the shopping experience, and those who don’t and make their decisions based on ‘experience’ and subjective observations,” he wrote on the company’s website.