Instacart expects to weather Amazon/Whole Foods storm

Retail News

TechCrunch

Whole Foods owns one percent of Instacart and has signed a five-year deal with the grocery delivery service. While no announcements have been made by Amazon.com, which announced plans to acquire Whole Foods on Friday, it is widely believed that the e-tail giant will use its own trucks to manage the grocer’s deliveries once the deal is finalized. For its part, Instacart expects to carry on. The company currently has 159 retailers as part of its growing network that is expected to be able to serve 80 percent of the U.S. by the end of 2018.