Indiana couple to pay for scamming Amazon out of $1.2 million

Retail News

Fortune

A husband and wife from Muncie, IN are looking at up to 20 years in jail after being convicted of buying items from Amazon.com and then falsely reporting them as missing or damaged. It’s often cheaper for Amazon to replace items rather than investigate and the couple, Erin and Leah Finan, were counting on that when they created hundreds of fake online identities to scam the e-tailer out of $1.2 million in merchandise.