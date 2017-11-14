Independents to celebrate ‘Neighborhood Toy Store Day’

Retail News

The Denver Post

The toy industry is dominated by the likes of Amazon.com, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart, but that hasn’t kept independent operators from trying to carve out a niche within the business. Hundreds of shops across the country will try and get a head start on the holiday selling season with Neighborhood Toy Store Day. Participating merchants plan to offer special events, specialty merchandise and shopper rewards as a means to drive store traffic.