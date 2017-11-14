Retail News
Independents to celebrate ‘Neighborhood Toy Store Day’The Denver Post 11/11/2017
The toy industry is dominated by the likes of Amazon.com, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart, but that hasn’t kept independent operators from trying to carve out a niche within the business. Hundreds of shops across the country will try and get a head start on the holiday selling season with Neighborhood Toy Store Day. Participating merchants plan to offer special events, specialty merchandise and shopper rewards as a means to drive store traffic.