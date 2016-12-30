In suit, Run-DMC claims Walmart, Amazon and others are misusing its brand

Retail News

Since the 1980s, the seminal rap group, Run-DMC, has reportedly sold over $100 million in “merch” emblazoned with its brand, and so when retailers use that brand without permission, the stakes are high. In New York yesterday, the brand named Walmart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers in a $50 million suit, alleging that the companies are selling clothing, glasses, wallets and other items displaying the group’s name without permission.