In Canada, developers are adding condos to their malls

Retail News

Reuters

With retail foot traffic waining, mall developers in Canada are turning to a mixed-use strategy to make more profitable use of prime space that would in the past have been devoted 100 percent to retail. The developer RioCan REIT, for example, is building ePlace in Toronto, a development with only about a fifth of the retail space of some of its other malls but with 1,100 condominiums and apartments as well as offices.