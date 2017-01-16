In American Apparel’s deal with Gildan, stores will be a casualty

Retail News

Santa Rosa Press Democrat

At the point when American Apparel applied for bankruptcy in November, the manufacturer/retailer had 4,700 employees and 110 stores. While Gildan Activewear has agreed to buy the company’s intellectual property and other assets for $88 million, AA’s stores were not included in the deal, nor does Gildan have an obligation to keep on the garment workers. “We’ve never been in a position to be able to assume operations,” Garry Bell, a Gildan spokesman said in an interview. “We’re not buying an ongoing concern.”