IBM teams up with Maersk on a global blockchain-based platform

Retail News

Reuters

According to Maersk, the world’s biggest container shipping company, a shipment of refrigerated food traveling from East Africa to Europe may pass through as many as 30 people and organizations, involving over 200 separate communications. To help optimize the process and potentially save billions of dollars in wasted time and resources, Maersk and IBM are rolling out a global blockchain-based system this year they hope will be adopted by all the players in the ocean shipping industry, including shippers, freight forwarders, ocean carriers, ports and customs authorities.