Hudson’s Bay selling Lord & Taylor flagship

New York Post 10/24/2017

WeWork, which markets shared office space, has agreed to pay $850 million to acquire Lord & Taylor’s flagship store in New York from Hudson’s Bay Co. WeWork will convert the 11-story building on Fifth Avenue into its headquarters. The firm is also making a $500 million investment in Hudson’s Bay along with Rhone Capital that will allow it convert top floors of the department store chain’s 480 locations into office space.

