Hudson’s Bay removes Jefferson Davis plaque from store

Retail News

ABC News

Hudson’s Bay Co. has removed a plaque dedicated to Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate states, from its store in downtown Montreal after receiving complaints from customers following the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. Davis moved to Montreal after being released from prison for his role in the Civil War. The store, which is on the site of where Mr. Davis lived while in the city, received the plaque in 1957 from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.