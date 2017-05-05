Hudson’s Bay merger with Neiman Marcus slowed by lawsuit

Retail News

New York Post

Hudson’s Bay Co., which owns Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue in addition to its namesake chain, is trying to put together a deal to acquire 49.9 percent of Neiman Marcus Group. Doing so would enable Hudson’s Bay to acquire a large stake without having to take on any of the $4.6 billion in debt held by Neiman Marcus. Talks between the two companies has reportedly stalled over a lawsuit filed against Neiman Marcus for moving assets including two stores in Texas and one in Virginia to a subsidiary that would protect them from creditors in the case the retailer was forced to file for bankruptcy.