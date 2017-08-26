Houston supermarkets running low on supplies as Hurricane Harvey approaches

Retail News

KHOU.com

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Hurricane Harvey will make landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas as a Category 3 storm early Saturday morning bringing possible rainfall of 15 to 25 inches with isolated areas getting up to three feet of total rainfall by Wednesday. Kroger reported selling 80 truckloads of water on Wednesday. Some are saying that consumers are “over preparing” as stocks of water and other emergency supplies vanish from supermarket shelves.