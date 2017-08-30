Houston shoppers queue up at the few reopened supermarkets

Retail News

CNBC

Desperate to restock their supplies, Houston residents have been seen waiting over an hour in line outside grocery stores, arriving before scheduled opening times, as per accounts posted on Twitter. H-E-B says the chain has reopened 62 of 93 stores in Houston and 23 of 30 stores in the Gulf Coast region. Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target are all reportedly in the process of reopening what stores they can, posting availability on their respective websites.