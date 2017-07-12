Home Depot puts extra earnings toward a $15B buyback

Retail News

The Street

It’s been a good year for Home Depot. Buoyed by a 6.3 percent rise in full-year sales vs. 2016, the DIY retailer, ahead of its investor day conference call, released news of its intention to buy back $15 billion worth of its company stock. “The retail landscape is changing at unprecedented rates and we plan to invest for the future to address the evolving needs of our customers,” said CEO Craig Menear in a statement.