Home Depot, Coca-Cola and many other companies launch hurricane relief efforts

Home Depot, based in Atlanta, triggered its Disaster Response Command Center into action in response to the impending Texas disaster, sending truckloads of clean up and recovery-geared items to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. The company’s nonprofit foundation also committed $1 million in disaster relief funds. Coca-Cola company said it is using its online charitable giving platform to support relief efforts, working with the Red Cross and other related organizations to donate water, milk and other beverages.