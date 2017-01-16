Holiday reports confirm the fear: Amazon is eating away at department stores

Retail News

Seeking Alpha’s financial analysts say that the recent rally by investors that has pushed up Amazon’s share price is justified based on a number of reports showing how Amazon “dominated the 2016 holiday spending season.” According to the analysts, non-store retail sales growth had slowed from 2010 until 2015 but the 2016 holiday season marked a resurgence with the year-over-year growth rate jumping back up to 13 percent.