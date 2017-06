Retail News

CNN Money

Third Point, a hedge fund owned by activist investor Daniel Loeb, has acquired a 1.3 percent stake in Nestlé. The hedge fund has been critical of the consumer packaged goods giant’s management, claiming the company is “stuck in its old ways.” Third Point has called on Nestlé to sell its 23 percent stake in L’Oréal and to pursue deals to move non-core brands.