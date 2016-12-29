Hatchimal customers irate over defective eggs

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Spin Master, the manufacturer of Hatchimals, among the hottest-selling toys this holiday season, has been fielding complaints from customers who claim the product malfunctions. Some children, apparently, have found that the furry electronic animal fails to hatch out of its egg. Experts say the Spin Master case is typical of the woes of other toy manufacturers that are unable to maintain product quality in the rush to meet sudden, unexpected consumer demand.