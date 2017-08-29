Harvey’s effects felt far and wide as gas prices rise

Retail News
Harvey’s effects felt far and wide as gas prices riseCNN Money 08/28/2017
At least 10 oil refineries have been forced to close in the area assaulted by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend. U.S. gas futures spiked as high as 7 percent at one point, having an immediate impact on wholesale petroleum prices and expected to trickle down to retail pricing in about a week. On the bright side, according to Reuters, gasoline price hikes following natural disasters like hurricanes don’t tend to last long.