Harvey forces Houston store closures en masse

Retail News

The Houston Chronicle

As of late last night, most of Houston’s supermarkets and home improvement centers remained closed, due to precautionary measures and as a result of widespread flooding, wind damage and power outages caused by Hurricane Harvey. Randall’s was able to open just three of its locations on Sunday afternoon. Home Depot closed all of its area stores, as did Lowe’s and Target. Walmart also closed almost all of its locations. The retailer dispatched nearly 800 truckloads of water and emergency supplies to the stricken region, and says it plans to send another 1,700 within the next week.