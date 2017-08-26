Harley listens to customers and redesigns its hogs accordingly

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Harley-Davidson says it had its Customer Insights and Analytics division conduct “the most extensive research and development program” in its history to uncover the wants and needs of its current and prospective riders. The feedback? Lighter and more powerful bikes that handle and corner more easily. The manufacturer responded with a new line of 2018 motorcycles that weight less overall but are equipped with bigger engines that produce more torque, sitting on chassis geared for better suspension.