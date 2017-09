Retail News

KRISTV.com

H-E-B management was able to announce yesterday morning that it has reopened all of its stores shut down due to the ravages of Hurricane Harvey. The retailer has a number of relief efforts underway, including DRUs (Disaster Relief Units) and Mobile Kitchens. As of yesterday, the company reported having handed out more than 20,000 hot meals and truckloads of water and ice to affected communities.